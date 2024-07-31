Reflecting on a Transformative Experience: Highlights from the National Urban League Conference in New Orleans

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The National Urban League Conference in New Orleans has come to a close, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to continue the fight for civil rights and urban advocacy. Held in the vibrant hometown of our President & CEO, Marc H. Morial, the 2024 conference exceeded expectations, cementing its status as the largest and most influential gathering of its kind in the nation.

A Hub of Innovation and Collaboration

This year’s conference brought together an impressive array of leaders from various sectors, including business, government, and social advocacy. These influential voices engaged in dynamic discussions and workshops, exploring critical issues and initiatives that impact the communities served by the Urban League’s network of 92 affiliates across the country. The event served as a pivotal hub for policymakers, thought leaders, social media influencers, and entrepreneurs, fostering invaluable networking opportunities and exchanging groundbreaking ideas.

Celebrating Milestones and Setting New Goals

Attendees celebrated the National Urban League’s rich history of uplifting and empowering Americans since 1910. The organization’s dedication to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice was showcased through a series of impactful sessions and keynote speeches. The conference highlighted the continued relevance of the Urban League’s mission and its significant achievements over the past year.

Empowering the Underserved

With 90 affiliates serving 300 communities in 37 states and the District of Columbia, the Urban League’s efforts to develop social programs, conduct authoritative public policy research, and advocate for policies and services that close the equality gap were prominently featured. The conference provided a platform for sharing best practices and success stories, demonstrating how the Urban League and its affiliates improve the lives of more than two million people annually.

Program Highlights

Education & Youth Development: Sessions focused on preparing every American child for college, work, and life, highlighting successful college preparatory classes and mentoring activities. Jobs, Entrepreneurship, & Business Development: Workshops emphasized access to jobs with a living wage and good benefits, showcasing training programs in starting new businesses and workforce skills development. Housing & Community Development: Discussions centered on ensuring safe, decent, affordable, and energy-efficient housing for all Americans, with insights into homeownership classes and foreclosure prevention. Health & Quality of Life: Panels addressed access to quality and affordable healthcare solutions, featuring health screenings and nutrition education. Justice & Civic Engagement: Keynote speeches underscored the importance of participating in democracy and civic processes, advocating for justice and fairness for all.

Top Sponsors: Driving Our Mission Forward

The success of the National Urban League Conference would not have been possible without the generous support of our top sponsors. We extend our deepest gratitude to these organizations for their unwavering commitment to our mission and their significant contributions:

Bank of America: A steadfast partner in economic empowerment, supporting initiatives that enhance financial literacy and job training programs. Walmart: Championing community development and affordable housing projects, making a tangible impact on the lives of underserved populations. AT&T: Fostering innovation and connectivity through STEM education programs and digital literacy initiatives. Ford Motor Company: Promoting entrepreneurship and business development, driving economic growth and opportunities in urban communities. Coca-Cola: Advancing health and wellness initiatives, ensuring access to quality healthcare and nutrition education. Toyota: Supporting sustainable mobility and workforce development, contributing to environmental and economic progress. Nationwide: Enhancing financial security and empowerment through comprehensive insurance and financial services. Their support has been instrumental in enabling the National Urban League to host such a transformative conference and continue its critical work throughout the year.

Moving Forward with Renewed Determination

As the conference concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to continue their work in civil rights and urban advocacy. The connections made, ideas exchanged, and strategies developed during the event will undoubtedly shape the future efforts of the Urban League and its affiliates.

Join Us in Our Mission

The National Urban League invites everyone to join in our mission to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights. Together, we can promote economic empowerment, enhance quality of life, and foster a more just and equitable society.

For more information on the National Urban League and to stay updated on future events, visit our website and follow us on social media. Let’s continue to work together to make a lasting impact on the lives of millions.

For more info, visit NUL.org and HAUL.org

