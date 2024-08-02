https://stylemagazine.com/news/2024/aug/02/taking-care-of-business-strength-in-solidarity-for-hurricane-beryl-aid/

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an open letter to Houstonians, Mayor John Whitmire acknowledges the city’s resilience and unity, particularly in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. Despite thorough preparations, the storm exposed critical weaknesses in Houston’s infrastructure and emergency readiness, attributed to years of neglect and lack of transparency.

Key points include: – Whitmire’s testimony before the Texas Senate Special Committee on Hurricane Preparedness to hold CenterPoint accountable.

– Efforts to secure state and federal funding for backup generators, crucial after 10 fire stations closed due to generator failures during the storm.

– Criticism of the previous administration for leaving inadequate resources despite claims of surplus.

– A commitment to repairing and improving the city’s infrastructure with the community’s support.

Whitmire expresses deep gratitude to first responders and the Houston community for their unity and resilience during these challenging times.

State and Local Government Support During the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, Houston witnessed an incredible outpouring of support from state and local governments. Acting Governor Dan Patrick’s visit to our Emergency Management Office and Governor Abbott’s personal thank-you to first responders underscored the depth of the state’s commitment to our recovery. The Texas Department of Emergency Management played a crucial role, opening the NRG facility for medical care and dispatching additional ambulances to support our overwhelmed medical facilities and first responders.

Support from cities across Texas, which sent law enforcement reinforcements, allowed our weary officers to take care of their own families. This solidarity exemplified the strength of our state and the deep sense of community that binds us.

County Collaboration Recovery efforts, in coordination with Harris County, demonstrated the strength and unity of our community. Commissioners Lesley Briones, Adrian Garcia, and Tom Ramsey were pivotal in these efforts. Their visits to our Office of Emergency Management highlighted our collaborative approach, and the combined efforts of our dedicated officials made a significant impact, providing relief and comfort to those affected by the hurricane.

Federal Assistance Our recovery efforts were significantly bolstered by coordination with FEMA. Already in town for derecho recovery, FEMA swiftly transitioned to address Beryl’s aftermath. They disseminated critical information through news releases on July 9th, followed by the prompt approval of the federal disaster declaration on July 10th. Disaster Recovery Centers and Disaster Survivor Assistance crews were quickly established, providing essential relief and support to those affected.

The collaboration between our local teams and FEMA exemplified the importance of preparedness and cooperation in times of crisis. As Mayor of Houston, I extend my gratitude to FEMA for their support and swift action, which were instrumental in our recovery efforts.

Community Spirit

The spirit of Houston shone brightly through the storm, with neighbors helping neighbors and community groups organizing relief efforts. This collective effort underscored the resilience and unity that define our city.

Historical Happenings

Honoring Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee This month, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee lay in state in the Houston City Hall rotunda, becoming only the second person to receive this rare distinction. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family, staff, and friends. Despite being opponents in the recent mayoral race, we shared a long history of collaboration spanning over 30 years. The city was openly invited to City Hall to honor her legacy and unwavering commitment to our community.

I was honored to welcome Vice President Harris to our Office of Emergency Management. During her visit, she learned about the impact of Hurricane Beryl on Houston and discussed how she could assist in our future weather disaster preparation efforts. After a detailed briefing, she expressed her gratitude to many of our first responders. I am grateful for her partnership and encouragement and look forward to working with her to ensure the safety and resilience of our community.

New Fire Chief Announcement

am pleased to announce that Thomas Muñoz has been appointed as the Chief of the Houston Fire Department. With over 29 years of experience as a first responder and emergency manager, including 24 years with HFD, Muñoz has a proven track record of leadership and dedication. He has served as the City’s Emergency Management Coordinator and Acting Director for the Mayor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security. I’ve worked with him during challenging times, and I’m confident he is the best person to lead our fire department. Chief Muñoz is committed to taking care of the residents of Houston and the men and women of the HFD, ensuring the safety of all residents for years to come.

Houston Police Department Report

Today, the Houston Police Department released its long-awaited report on the use of the “Suspended for Lack of Personnel” cases. For almost ten years, officers misused the code, creating a backlog of more than 200,000 cases that affected victims of crime. Houstonians deserve transparency, accountability, and trust in their police department. This is the first step in many positive changes my administration is making at the Houston Police Department. We are committed to public safety, improving the use of tax dollars, and increasing trust in our local government.

Conclusion

July 2024 was filled with historic events, marked by both challenges and positive milestones. The hurricane tested us, revealing areas where we can improve. As we work together to address these challenges, our unity will be our greatest strength. By fixing the issues uncovered by the storm, we will be better prepared for future recoveries.

Thank you, Houstonians, for your patience, teamwork, and for looking out for one another. Your collective effort and resilience are what make our city truly remarkable.

