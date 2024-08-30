Skip to Content
CCC’s longest serving inmate sentenced to 40 years

<i>Caddo Correctional Center/KTBS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Chester Johnson
By Johnette Magner

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Chester Johnson, the longest serving inmate at Caddo Correctional Center (CCC), has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison for battery of a correctional facility employee. Johnson was convicted of attacking a nurse who brought him some medicine.

Johnson was sentenced Thursday morning by Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel after spending five years at CCC as a pretrial inmate.

Because this was Johnson’s 4th felony conviction, Emanuel sentenced him as a habitual offender. No word yet on where he will serve his sentence.

