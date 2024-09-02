2 killed, 3 injured after motorist drives into restaurant patio

By Kirsten Mitchell, WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two people are dead and at least three others are injured after a driver drove through an outside patio area in the west metro Sunday night.

According to St. Louis Park city officials, surveillance video shows a male driver entering the Park Tavern parking lot around 8 p.m. The video shows him attempting to park and then driving into the outside patio.

The driver, a 56-year-old St. Louis Park man, has been arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.

“I was just leaving Park Tavern. I was driving out of the parking lot, I noticed a car speeding up and I turned out of the way and he just barely nicked me on my back left,” witness Josh Fix said. “Was pretty shocked so I turned my head around and saw him drive into the patio.”

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 952-924-2618.

The restaurant released a statement late Sunday.

“Following the tragic incident on our patio Sunday night, Park Tavern will be closed until further notice as we support and care for our staff and neighbors,” the statement read. “Thank you for your understanding and kindness during this incredibly difficult time.”

The St. Louis Park Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies including the Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata police departments, as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation of the St. Louis Park Police Department. Additional updates will be provided as more information is available,” city officials said in a statement.

Park Tavern is located on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.