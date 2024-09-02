2 train cars carrying lithium-ion car batteries, other items catch fire

By Cecilio Padilla

Click here for updates on this story

SUTTER COUNTY, California (KOVR) — Two train cars that caught fire while traveling near Marysville over the weekend had lithium-ion car batteries listed as cargo.

The incident was first reported around 6 p.m. Sunday when a northbound train was seen on fire near Highway 70 and 10th Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to two cars, but the response to the fire continued late into Sunday night.

A California Office of Emergency Services Hazmat team confirmed that the cars were listed as carrying 72 pounds of lithium-ion car batteries and other items like lighters, haircare products, and computer hardware.

However, it’s unclear if the batteries caught fire.

Due to the situation, emergency crews are urging the public to avoid the area.

Live Oak Boulevard is also closed between Highway 99 and Eager Road for the emergency response.

Along with agencies from Sutter County, the Office of Emergency Management is involved in the situation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.