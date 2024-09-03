Animal rescue fighting for justice after missing dog found killed in ‘torturous’ crime

By Jessica Guay

WEST NEWTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Westmoreland County humane officers are investigating the alleged killing of a family’s missing dog.

It’s common to see flyers for missing dogs on Facebook. For Tone, an almost 2-year-old white and grey pit bull, there was no happy reunion update.

The family was hoping for their dog’s safe return but Tone was found dead in what All But Furgotten is calling a ‘torturous crime.’ The animal rescue is fighting for justice for the loving pup, and they need the public’s help.

“It was definitely a brutal death, and that’s about all I can say. But it was brutal, it was torturous, and my heart just breaks. It really does,” said Hannah Novak, board member at All But Furgotten, a rescue in Westmoreland County.

Novak said Tone went missing on Aug. 22 between 6 and 7 p.m. after his owner let him outside their home on Turkeytown Road in West Newton.

She said just three days later, Tone was found dead outside a neighbor’s house.

“He didn’t deserve to go through what he did,” Novak said.

A necropsy determined foul play was involved in the sweet pup’s death.

“From the pictures, you can see that he was a big boy. But we have heard that he was just a big love bug, and that he was a snuggle bug, and he was a gentle giant. You know, it makes it even worse that he was just such a nice dog,’ Novak said.

Novak’s heart breaks for Tone and his owner, and she’s angry at the person, or people, who killed him.

“Because there’s no reason for this. He’s innocent. He didn’t do anything. He’s a dog. What’s the need for this? There is none. My heart just breaks for him. It makes me sad because he was only 2. He was still a baby,” she said.

Volunteer humane police officers are investigating, and the necropsy report is being handed over to the Pennsylvania State Police. KDKA-TV reached out to troopers to find out if they started investigating.

People can help figure out who took Tone’s life by spreading the word and calling All But Furgotten at 724-382-7178 with information, big or small.

“We are desperately seeking information. You know, we want people to continue calling in because we cannot get justice for Tone if we don’t get more information. Tone’s life mattered, and we want to get justice for Tone,” Novak said.

