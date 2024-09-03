Police officer rescues passenger from burning vehicle, suffers 2nd-degree burns

By Cecilio Padilla

RIPON, California (KOVR) — A Central California police officer suffered second-degree burns while rescuing a person from a burning vehicle Monday night.

Ripon police say, around 9 p.m., they got a report about a Tesla that was being driven erratically at the Love’s truck stop in the city. The car was also reportedly parked in several handicap spots.

An officer got to the scene in time to talk with the passenger while the driver was apparently in the store.

However, at some point during the contact, police say the driver went back to the Tesla and sped away.

Police initially lost sight of the vehicle, but they soon got a report that it had crashed near Jacktone Road and Santos Avenue. Officers believe the car had run the intersection before crashing into other vehicles.

The Tesla was quickly catching fire, police say, with a passenger still inside. Officers quickly jumped into action and pulled out that passenger – seconds before the car was fully engulfed.

One officer suffered second-degree burns to his hands during the rescue, police say, while the passenger is in critical condition.

The driver ran off just after the crash, but police say that person was arrested a little later in the night. Felony hit-and-run charges are pending.

