Elementary school ‘s new outdoor classroom honors memory of student

By Jerrett Netzer

STODDARD, Wisconsin (WXOW) — Stoddard Elementary held a ceremony for their new outdoor classroom built in memory of Neveah Niemyjski.

Neveah was a student at Stoddard Elementary who passed away in 2021.

Nevi-Fest raised money for the classroom.

Derek Fugslang, the director of title services at Stoddard Elementary, said Neveah’s family “wanted a place where a kid could find a friend, so if you’re on the playground and a kid needed to hang out with somebody or just talk to somebody this could be that safe place to come. We also talked about it being a place where we could come read outside in the shade, a place where you could do a little team collaboration on a project. It’s kind of an open book right now but we’ll figure out how we want to exactly use it.”

Neveah’s mom, Amanda Niemyjski, said she wanted to reciprocate the support the school gave the Niemyjski family.

“We just wanted to donate back to the school because they were just amazing with everything after we’d lost our daughter, so we wanted to give back and just love the school. We plan on going for at least another five years with doing Nevi-Fest and we want to continue to donate to the school.”

Amanda also shared that Neveah loved Stoddard Elementary and the staff, and she enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

Neveah’s younger siblings, Lincoln and Riley, cut the ribbon for the new outdoor classroom.

