40 years of friendship, thousands of miles walked

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Two long-time Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital employees, Carol Pressley and Anna Wade, are preparing to participate in their 10th Susan G. Komen Three-Day Breast Cancer Walk in Denver. United by a shared commitment to fighting breast cancer, the friends have walked together under their team’s name, 2B4U (Two Boobs for You), since 2007.

Carol, who works in Medical Records, and Anna, from Finance and Budget Information, began their journey together after being deeply affected by the loss of loved ones to breast cancer. They were inspired to participate in the walk after seeing a Susan G. Komen Foundation commercial. The initial plan was to participate in just one walk, but the impact of their experience, coupled with the ongoing diagnoses of friends, family and coworkers, fueled their determination to continue. To date, they have walked in various cities, including Atlanta, San Diego, Boston, Tampa, and Dallas, raising more than $76,000 for breast cancer research and patient care.

Anna’s connection to breast cancer began in 1993 when her mother was diagnosed with the disease.

“I asked God to heal her, and she just celebrated her 84th birthday,” Anna, who dedicates her efforts to ensuring that her daughter and future generations never have to hear the same devastating diagnosis, said.

Carol also has a personal connection, having lost her husband’s aunt and a close friend’s mother to breast cancer in 2006. These losses led to their first walk in Atlanta in 2007, where they joined 3,000 other participants in a sea of pink tents.

“Every time we thought we’d be done walking, someone else would get diagnosed, reaffirming our decision to continue,” Anna said. “We walk for those who have fought the hardest battle, and every step is a testament to our faith and hope that our efforts will make a difference.”

Carol reinforced that view by emphasizing the impact of their fundraising and awareness efforts.

“If people stopped caring and stopped raising money, what would happen?” she asked. “I care deeply that we don’t have a cure yet, and I hope that what we’re contributing can help make that happen.”

The Susan G. Komen Three-Day Walks are more than just physically demanding events. They are powerful gatherings of people united by a common cause. Participants range in age from teenagers to those in their 70s and 80s, all sharing stories of hope, loss and survival.

“The camp life at night is incredible,” Anna said. “People give their testimonies, share survival stories, and there are dance parties. The stories are so inspirational.”

Carol and Anna’s commitment is further highlighted by the training they undertake each summer, walking miles on Saturdays and Sundays to prepare.

“We’ve had to ask neighbors if we can use their bathrooms, refill our water bottles, or take a break on their front porch,” Anna said, detailing the community support that has been vital to their journey.

As they prepare for their 10th walk in Denver from Sept. 27-29, Carol and Anna reflect on their experiences — both the challenges and the triumphs. They recall moments like battling cold weather in Dallas with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and the unexpected sprinkler systems in Tampa that soaked participants in the early morning hours.

The walk will end with a closing ceremony where each walker removes a shoe to honor a breast cancer survivor. This tradition, along with the emotional Youth Corps presentations, where children affected by breast cancer share their stories, brings the walk’s purpose into focus. Carol and Anna wear ribbon skirts on the last day of each walk, with a ribbon representing someone affected by cancer. These ribbons will be given to the individuals or their families as a symbol that they were present in spirit during the walk.

“2B4U raised $76,000 in love and for the right reasons,” Anna said. “Our platform is breast cancer, but we walk for all who battle cancer. It’s the least we can do for our co-workers, friends, and family who have fought the hardest battles to survive.”

As Carol and Anna approach their 40th and 35th work anniversaries with Phoebe in January 2025, their 40-year friendship and thousands of miles walked together show their commitment and dedication to this cause.

Fellow Phoebe employees Valerie Culpepper, Wendy Allen and Becky Sanders joined Carol and Anna on at least one walk throughout the years, but the dynamic duo have been holding down the fort together for 17 years.

“No one else has stayed on this journey but the two of us and I’m so appreciative of Carol’s faithfulness,” Anna said.

“We want people to know they are not alone, whether we know them or not. Don’t give up hope, keep faith, and keep putting one foot in front of the other,” added Carol.

“If by walking and raising awareness we inspire one person to get a mammogram that might save their life, then it has all been worthwhile,” Anna said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.