‘Sad ending’: Body of missing Lawrence mom found in Haverhill, neighbor arrested

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Four days after a Lawrence mother was reported missing, investigators on Tuesday discovered her body near a Massachusetts lake and arrested one of her neighbors in connection with the investigation.

Carol Flaz, 37, was reported missing Saturday. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said she was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. in her apartment at 590 Broadway.

Friends said she received a phone call and walked out of her residence to throw away a bag of trash and never returned. Her son called for help.

Tucker said the search for her was a “full-court press” that included digital forensics, a Massachusetts State Police aircraft and several agencies.

“Information that was gathered as a result of this investigation led detectives this evening to a location in Haverhill,” Tucker said. “Unfortunately, we have a sad ending to report. The body of Carol Flaz was discovered this evening.”

“It’s a tough day for the city of Lawrence,” said Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.

That search led to the wooded area near Winnekenni Castle beside Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, where Tucker said Haverhill police Chief Robert Pistone said the body was found Tuesday by a Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit.

Tucker said Christian Montero, 35, a resident of the same Lawrence apartment building, was arrested on a charge of witness intimidation and misleading the investigation. Tucker also said he expected the charges would be upgraded to murder after the medical examination is complete.

“On behalf of the entire Lawrence police department, we want to offer our condolences to the family. We met with them a few minutes ago,” said Lawrence Acting Chief of Police Melix Bonilla.

Montero will be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

