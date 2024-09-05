Sick hikers rescued from Kalalau over the weekend

By Jeremiah Estrada

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — The Kauai Fire Department responded to multiple rescue calls over the weekend, including reports of sick hikers on the Kalalau Trail.

KFD personnel received the first report on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 after 2:25 p.m. of a man on Kalalau Beach needing rescue. When responders arrived at the beach, they found a hiker who reported being sick and weak.

The hiker declined air transport and said he would hike out or get a ride from a boat. The scene was cleared by 3:35 p.m.

KFD’s second incident involved a 32-year-old female visitor who also reported being sick. KFD responded to the woman on Kalalau Beach at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Responders arrived at the beach landing zone at about 8:50 a.m. and found the woman, who reported being sick after drinking water in the area.

The hiker was transported to Waimea Athletic Field awaiting personnel from the Waimea Fire Station and American Medical Response. AMR personnel continued with advanced treatment on her before she was transported to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The scene was cleared by 9:15 a.m.

