Phillies surprise 6-year-old brain cancer patient with room makeover

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — The Philadelphia Phillies surprised a little girl who has brain cancer with a room makeover in Havertown on Thursday.

Rosie McKenna, 6, has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since she was 11 months old. She’s gone through 64 rounds of chemotherapy, four surgeries, and met with countless doctors.

She and her two sisters, Daniella, 11, and Elizabeth, 7, are also big Phillies fans. While they were at school, volunteers from the Phillies took over their home and did a complete makeover of the room the three share.

“It’s one day. It’s a hectic day, but we love doing it,” said TJ Farrell, who is part of the Phillies Community Events. “We started rearranging all the furniture in the bedroom, making sure everything is ready.”

They painted the walls and doors in Phillies colors and decorated the ceiling with baseball cards. They added a large hat rack with brand-new Phillies hats, and hung up large banners and posters.

When they got home from school, they were greeted by the Phanatic in their dining room and led upstairs to their brand-new room.

“I love it, daddy!” screamed Rosie when she saw the room.

“I thought, who’s room is this? Is it mine or is it someone else’s?” said her older sister, Daniella.

“I was so surprised, I couldn’t believe everything they got done today,” said Julia Defruscio, their mother.

The J Foundation, which helps kids with cancer, nominated the family for the makeover by the Phillies. Defruscio became emotional thinking about all the help they have received over the years to help Rosie.

“She’s the happiest, easiest-going kid. I think all she knows is love and that has made her into a ball of joy that everybody always wants to be around. I’m grateful that I’m in her light,” said Defruscio.

