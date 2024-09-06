‘We are living in his backyard’: Mountain lion lingers in family’s yard, kills pet cat

By Michelle Bandur

AUBURN, California (KCRA) — An Auburn family woke up to a surprise guest in their backyard near Auburn Folsom and Eagles Nest roads.

They found a mountain lion roaming their yard, which unfortunately killed their pet cat.

Auburn police and California Fish and Wildlife are warning people to watch out for the wild cats. “He walked up the driveway and literally came up the driveway and right through our gate over here,” said Brent Estes.

Estes said he couldn’t figure out how the big cat got into his backyard, but realized a gate they thought was closed was left slightly open.

“He was able to push it open and walk in,” he said.

The commotion around 5 a.m. woke up Estes, who thought he would see raccoons, not a mountain lion.

“I walked out our door right there and he was laying on top of our cat,” Estes said.

Sadly, the family cat, Sparkles, didn’t make it.

“He was hungry. He was hunting,” Estes said.

Auburn police advise residents to be aware and take precautions if a mountain lion roams from the canyon into the neighborhoods again.

“Make sure that you have proper lighting, maybe motion lights, make sure that your vegetation is cut back so as to maybe not attract them to any type of food or other interest that they may be interested in,” said Lt. Bryan Morrison.

Morrison called it a rare sighting.

“This is the first time that I can remember in my eight years here of a mountain lion sighting,” Morrison said.

Estes and neighbors said living in the foothills of Auburn, they’re used to seeing wildlife, raccoons, rattlesnakes and even bears. But a mountain lion in a backyard is a first.

“We live on the canyon where we’re in their territory. We know that we have nature around us. It’s a choice we have,” Estes said. “I’m not upset or mad at the cat. I was just caught off guard. He totally caught me off guard.”

After about 30 minutes, the mountain lion jumped the backyard wall and left.

The family hopes after hearing their ordeal, others will be prepared if the unwanted guest shows up at someone else’s house.

“We all know the risk of being by the canyon. But when you see something, say something,” he said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife provided some tips if you encounter a mountain lion:

“Mountain lions are reclusive and solitary animals, and generally avoid any human interaction. People who live in mountain lion habitat can take precautions to reduce their risk of encountering a mountain lion. Avoid hiking, biking or jogging alone or at dawn, dusk or night; remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces; deer-proof property; install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen; and secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.

Deer are a lion’s main food source but they are also opportunistic hunters. Feeding deer or any other wildlife may attract mountain lions. If recreating in mountain lion habitat, stay alert on trails, keep pets leashed and walk with small children – don’t let them run ahead. Never approach a mountain lion and make sure they have an escape route. DO NOT RUN. Stay calm and do not turn your back. Face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger. If with small children, put them on your shoulders. Do not crouch down or bend over.”

