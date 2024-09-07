Man planning to commit terror attack at Jewish center arrested near U.S.-Canada border, authorities say

By Tim McNicholas, Lori Bordonaro, Katie Houlis

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City in support of ISIS was arrested Wednesday in Canada, authorities announced Friday.

The United States Department of Justice said Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 20-year-old Pakistani citizen living in Canada, has been charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. A criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of New York.

According to the complaint, Khan began expressing support for ISIS online around November 2023 and spoke to undercover law enforcement officers online about his plans to carry out mass shootings at Jewish centers in the United States. Federal officials allege Khan distributed ISIS propaganda videos and pictures.

“Through our investigation, we discovered Khan used encrypted messaging apps in planning a mass shooting attack at a Jewish site in New York City,” said Rob Kissane, the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force special agent in charge.

Federal officials said Khan then unknowingly told the undercover officers about his plans, saying he was trying to create an offline cell of ISIS supporters who would carry out a coordinated assault by using AR-style assault rifles at Jewish Chabads in Brooklyn.

The complaint alleges Khan began planning a specific attack at a Jewish center in Brooklyn that he hoped to carry out on or around Oct. 7, 2024, which is a few days before Yom Kippur and will mark one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Khan allegedly told the undercover officers that “New York is perfect to target Jews” because of the large Jewish population, and “if we succeed with our plan this would be the largest Attack [sic] on US soil since 9/11.”

Man planned to use human smuggler to enter U.S. from Canada, authorities say

The Justice Department said Khan discussed plans to pay a human smuggler to help him illegally enter the U.S. from Canada, and on Wednesday, he allegedly used three separate cars to travel across Canada towards the U.S.

He was stopped by law enforcement and arrested about 12 miles from the U.S.-Canada border, authorities said.

“Due to great work by the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force and the New York Field Office, Khan’s alleged plot was disrupted,” Kissane said.

“I just saw, you know, the SWAT team, the vans and the army, or the guys all in camouflage,” one witness said.

Federal investigators said at no point was Khan an immediate threat.

“Terrorism has no place in our society. This case underscores the commitment of our Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York City to continue to aggressively work to prevent deadly plots before they can be carried out. Our partners are on the front lines every day, united to protect our nation from those who threaten our safety and our way of life. We plan to keep up the good work,” Kissane said.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

Khan will appear in court in Canada on Sept. 13, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

