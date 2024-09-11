Beverley McGrew Walker’s Mission to Serve: Bringing the World Closer, One Passport at a Time

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

September 11, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a world where the importance of global citizenship has never been more evident, Fort Bend County District Clerk Beverley McGrew Walker continues her inspiring mission to make government services more accessible for the residents she serves. On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Walker will host another Passport Fair at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 514 Carlisle St., Rosenberg, Texas, from 8:00 A.M. to 12 Noon. The event is open to those applying for new passports as well as renewals, ensuring that Fort Bend County residents have everything they need for their international journeys — right in their backyard.

Convenience at Your Fingertips The Passport Fair offers both appointments and walk-in options, accommodating busy schedules and unexpected plans. Those who prefer to secure their spot in advance can simply book an appointment via the District Clerk’s website at fbctx.gov/passports, while walk-ins will be graciously handled between appointments, as time allows. In today’s fast-paced world, getting all your passport needs sorted in one go is a blessing. Thanks to Beverley Walker’s commitment, attendees can even get their passport photos taken on-site for a small fee of just $15 — a bargain that saves a trip to a separate location. The District Clerk’s office has thought of every detail, making this event the true embodiment of a one-stop shop for passport applications.

Bringing Government to the People Beverley Walker, who has built her career on public service, is devoted to making the often-overwhelming government processes user-friendly and approachable. “The purpose of these fairs is to make getting a passport convenient for those who are not able to visit one of our two offices during regular working hours,” Walker explains. “We’re bringing the service to you — no need to take time off work or rearrange your life.” For those unable to attend the fair, the District Clerk’s offices are located at the Fort Bend Justice Center in Richmond, and the Sienna Annex in Missouri City, offering services Monday through Friday, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Plan Ahead, Pay Smart As with any governmental process, there are some logistics to keep in mind. The U.S. State Department only accepts money orders and personal checks as payment for passport fees, so leave your cash at home. To ensure smooth sailing, applicants are encouraged to visit the Fort Bend District Clerk’s website beforehand to calculate their fees. Options vary depending on whether you need a passport book, card, or both, and whether you require expedited service. For more information, feel free to explore the Fort Bend District Clerk’s website at fbctx.gov/districtclerk. Beverley Walker and her team are eager to make sure your passport process is as painless as possible.

Why It Matters With Beverley Walker at the helm, Fort Bend County residents can rest assured that their government works for them — not the other way around. Passport fairs like these are more than just community events; they are tangible proof that local leaders care about providing convenient, accessible services to their constituents. Beverley Walker’s continued efforts reflect her genuine commitment to creating solutions that meet the real needs of her community. So, Houston Style Magazine readers, whether you’re planning a dream vacation, gearing up for a business trip, or preparing for an overseas adventure, Fort Bend County’s Passport Fair is your passport to a world of opportunity — all thanks to the visionary leadership of Beverley McGrew Walker.

For more info, visit fbctx.gov/districtclerk

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611