Small plane crashes on Denver metro area golf course, lands upside down

By Jennifer McRae

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Meridian Golf Course on Wednesday morning where they found a Cessna 172 had crashed on the 7th tee box. The small plane ended up upside down.

According to investigators, the plane had just departed runway 17R at Centennial Airport when it crashed.

Both people on board were able to walk away from the crash. One person with minor injuries refused transportation to the hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue’s post on X. The other person was not injured.

The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the crash.

