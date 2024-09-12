California’s Bridge Fire destroys 33 homes, shows no signs of slowing

By Julie Sharp

SAN GABRIEL CANYON, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Bridge Fire in the San Gabriel Canyon continues challenging fire crews as it remains 0% contained, reaching 50,258 acres Thursday morning. It has spread from Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, destroying 33 homes in the Wrightwood and Mt.Baldy areas.

Firefighters say the weather is turning in their favor Thursday, as winds decreased, humidity increased and temperatures dropped. They don’t believe any more homes or structures were lost overnight. Crews continue closely monitoring the hillside behind the Wrightwood community, as evacuation orders remain until the fire threat is squelched.

Wrightwood was directly in the fire’s path of destruction as the blaze exploded into the community Wednesday evening. Fire crews responded and focused on life-safety efforts in the area as they rescued people who could not escape the flames.

The fire grew to more than 50, 258 acres Thursday and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It is the largest active fire in the state of California and fire officials say there is still a threat, and things can quickly change despite the drop in temperatures.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said at a Wednesday news conference that the Bridge Fire has destroyed 20 homes in the Mt. Badly area, 13 homes in the Wrightwood area, and six cabins in the wilderness were also wiped out. He said It is currently threatening 2,500 structures with no reported deaths or significant injuries.

“We have 480 personnel assigned to the fire, and the Southern California region has two other large fires burning at this time. The Line Fire in San Bernardino County and the Airport Fire in Orange County. As a region, we are currently at a drawdown for fire personnel and resources,” Marrone said.

The blaze was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday near East Fork Road and Glendora Mountain Road in the San Gabriel Canyon area in Los Angeles County. It continued to chew through the Angeles National Forest, nearly growing tenfold within a few hours on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Cal Fire mapped the fire at about 4,000 acres. Within a few hours, they updated the size to 34,247 acres before growing to 48,000 acres late Wednesday morning.

“We still have an established fire with very dry fuel, with the littlest of breeze — we can see the ember cast right now, and those embers land here in the community. It still presents a very real threat despite the ease in temperatures,” Eric Sherwin with San Bernardino County Fire said.

Sherwin explained how the fire shifted and grew Tuesday afternoon, exploding into the Wrightwood community.

“Once it approached Highway 2, the canyon winds took a section of it and literally exploded it into the community of Wrightwood. That threat stayed with us through the overnight hours with very high winds,” he said.

Sherwin said the flames took over Wrightwood so quickly, that life-saving efforts were the only priority. Ski lifts at the Mountain High Ski resort went up in flames, but the resort itself appears to be mostly unharmed by fire as staff at the resort turned the snow-making machines on to keep vegetation wet.

“We had deputies and firefighters going house to house finding people that were unable to evacuate, loading them up into ambulances, putting them into patrol cars, and doing whatever we could to get them out of the area,” Sherwin said.

He said crews will eventually assess fire damage within the Wrightwood community, plus all the other communities that exist within the Bridge Fire footprint, but as of Wednesday morning, the fight to control the fire remains a priority.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency as the fire continued northeast toward Pinon Hills.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for the East Fork communities of Camp Williams and River Community on Sunday evening. On Monday, an evacuation order was issued for all residents north of San Antonio Dam up to the Mount Baldy Resort.

Evacuation orders were also in place for the following communities: Pinon Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 18 and Beekley Road west to L.A. County Lone Pine Canyon from the community of Wrightwood to Highway 138/Lone Pine Canyon Road south to the forest Entire community of Wrightwood East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort and River Community (near the resort) Evacuation warnings were issued Tuesday night for northern Claremont as a precaution, San Antonio Heights and Upland from the foothills south to the I-210, and Pinon Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 138 and Lebec Road west to L.A. County. The southeast portion of the Bridge Fire continues to burn in northern Claremont, the city of Claremont announced. An evacuation center was established at the Jesse Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., in Fontana, and the Hacienda Heights Community Center, 1234 Valencia Ave. Other evacuation centers — San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville — Pomona Fairplex: 601 W McKinley Ave., Pomona (Enter Gate 3, corner of McKinley and White) Road Closures San Gabriel Canyon and East Fork of the San Gabriel River Highway 39 East Fork Road Glendora Ridge Road Glendora Mountain Road Mt. Baldy Road at Shinn Road intersection

