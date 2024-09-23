76-year-old woman dead after car crashes with horse and buggy

By Tim Wolak

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Indiana (WBND-LD) — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to S.R. 19, about 1500 feet south of C.R. 1050 North, in Scott Township on Sunday around 8:26 p.m. for a crash involving a motor vehicle and horse and buggy.

Authorities and emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a 2014 Ford Flex, driven by 44-year-old Matthew Jourdan of Warsaw, and a horse and buggy, operated by 49-year-old Joni Kuhns of Nappanee, involved in the crash.

The initial crash investigation determined both Jourdan and Kuhns were traveling south on S.R. 19 when Jourdan’s Flex struck the rear of the buggy sending it off the western edge of the roadway.

Jourdan was uninjured in the crash. The buggy had five passengers, all injured in the crash.

Kuhns had complaints of pain to his shoulder and arm, while the front left passenger, 50-year-old Lizzie Kuhns of Nappanee, had a complaint of pain to her lower leg.

The front middle passenger, a 7-year-old boy, sustained a bruise to the head and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.

The rear left passenger, 81-year-old Freeman Kuhns of Nappanee, complained of back pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.

The rear right passenger,76-year-old Irene Kuhns of Nappanee, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The horse that was pulling the buggy also sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the KCSO FACT Team.

