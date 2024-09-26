LAPD searches for suspects involved in shooting that left 6 injured

By Rebekah Ludman

September 27, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for suspects Thursday involved in a South Los Angeles shooting that wounded five women and one man.

Officers from LAPD’s 77th Street Community Police Station responded to reports of assault with a deadly weapon around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the department. They responded to the call at the intersection of 74th and Figueroa streets, according to police.

Officers found the six victims suffering from gunshot wounds, primarily in the lower extremities, when they arrived at the scene, according to the press release.

“At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe any of the six individuals were the intended targets,” according to an LAPD statement.

The victims were walking along the street when three suspects drove up and began shooting, police said. According to the press release, the suspects – who police described as one female and two males – fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

All six victims were taken to local hospitals by the Los Angeles Fire Department, where they’re all listed in stable condition. According to LAPD, the injured women range in age from 40 to 62 and the injured man is 36-years-old. Their identities have not been revealed.

Police said it’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related. Although the incident happened near a homeless encampment, investigators don’t believe the motive of the shooting was related to homelessness.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at the 77th Street Community Police Station at 323-786-5420. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be made to 1-877-527- 3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org. People can also use their smartphones to submit tips by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on Google play or the Apple App Store.

