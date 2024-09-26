‘Protecting your freedom to read’: Anne Arundel County Public Library offers access to banned books

By Lisa Robinson

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — In honor of Banned Books Week, Anne Arundel County announced the first book sanctuary in the state.

The public library joins 12 other library systems across North America, offering access to banned materials.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library hopes that by doing this, it ensures all stories and perspectives are protected.

Wednesday’s story time book was “Grandad’s Camper” — an LGBTQIA+ book for kids. Library officials said many of the typically banned books are about gender identity, same-sex marriage and race.

“During this Banned Books Week, we stand here united in our commitment with one thing: protecting your freedom to read,” said Skip Auld, the CEO of the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

The bookshelf contains commonly challenged and books banned elsewhere, but they’ll be here for people to read.

Auld said the nation’s libraries and librarians continue to be under attack.

“The American Library Association reports that, in 2023, public libraries saw a 92% increase in the number of titles targeted for censorship over a single year,” Auld said.

Over the last five years in Maryland, more than half of the state’s public libraries have faced book challenges. There has also been a 600% increase in staff threats and 11 bomb threats.

Parents told 11 News they support the library’s decision.

“It’s pretty wonderful,” said Diane Tydings, a parent. “The idea of banning books is so archaic; I think it’s important that children are able to read books about people other than themselves.”

“Books like ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ which tells an important story about racial relations in the South, it’s unbelievable to me that there are people who would not want children to have access to these books,” said Tim Williams, a grandparent.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman took the effort one step further and declared the county a book sanctuary.

