Oklahoma State Firefighters Association bans energy drinks for trainees

By Josh Wallace

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Citing recent deaths linked to heart complications due to drinking energy drinks, the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association are banning the beverages for active trainees.

The association said those taking hands-on-training, or hot classes, will have vitals taken and if trainees refuse or if their vitals are not within a normal limit, they cannot take the class.

No beverages other than water or hydration drinks, like Gatorade, are allowed to be consumed by trainees taking classes.

“Absolutely no energy drinks of any kind are allowed at any of the hot class sites. If you are seen with/drinking an energy drink of any kind you are not allowed to participate in the hot class,” the association wrote in a Facebook post.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.