Ports of L.A., Long Beach see disruptions after lithium battery fire on roadway

By Rebekah Ludman

September 27, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Parts of the Port of Los Angeles continue to be inaccessible on Friday after a big rig hauling large lithium batteries overturned and caught fire.

The damage from the accident and fire left the main roadway into the area closed to traffic, including the Vincent Thomas Bridge. The Port of Long Beach was also affected by this incident, which started right before noon on Thursday in the 900 block of North Seaside Avenue. The big rig rolled on its side and the cargo – the lithium batteries – caught fire.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to the accident, but backed away and opted to allow the fire to burn itself out because of the nature of the lithium batteries. Fire crews said putting water on the flames wouldn’t have helped to actually fully douse the blaze and could have potentially created an environmental hazard.

The blaze burned throughout the day and the cargo continued to emanate heat.

“I have been briefed on the San Pedro Bay Port Complex fire by LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley, and I want to thank our LAFD firefighters for keeping drivers, Port workers and the surrounding community safe as this situation is resolved,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “LAFD firefighters arrived on scene shortly after reports of the traffic accident and established an isolation perimeter. Hazardous material specialists are also on scene. My office has been in touch with Port of Los Angeles leadership and Caltrans officials regarding the impact of the closure on Port functions as well as traffic detours. We are working quickly to resolve this issue. Safety, as always, is our top priority.”

Due to the incident, the 47 freeway was closed between Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro on the west side of the Vincent Thomas Bridge. Also, the 710 freeway was closed to the east. California Highway Patrol indicated the closure of Vincent Thomas Bridge could last 24 to 48 hours.

“Port of Los Angeles operations have been impacted by an incident Thursday afternoon involving an overturned tractor-trailer carrying a load of lithium batteries. The incident occurred near Ocean and Navy Way on Terminal Island. Traffic is being re-routed away from the area and all motorists are advised to use alternate routes,” the Port of L.A. said in a statement.

Some of the terminals will also be closed due to the fire.

“APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals will be closed Friday as local fire, hazmat and police agencies continue to work on scene. Trapac and West Basin Container Terminal will remain open, along with the World Cruise Center,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is unclear.

According to LAFD, firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze throughout the day on Friday. It’s not clear when the truck will be cleared and when the roadway will reopen.

The Port of Long Beach also released a statement about the incident.

“The Battery fire incident at Navy Way in the Port of Los Angeles continues to impact operations at nearby terminals in the Port of Long Beach on Friday,” they said in the statement.

They said two ports – at Pier T and Pier A – will remain closed for the day shift.

“All other container terminals — LBCT, ITS, PCT and SSA at Pier C — are open today. The Port of Long Beach continues to coordinate with and support the Los Angeles Fire Department, which is overseeing the battery fire incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, due to the closure of Ocean Boulevard in the Port of Los Angeles, as well as the westbound Vincent Thomas Bridge,” the statement said.

The Port of Long Beach said it’s not expected that the incident will greatly impact the flow of cargo.

The Ports of L.A. and Long Beach are one of the most busy cargo-handling complexes in the world.

