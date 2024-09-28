Doctor explains “chroming,” a dangerous social media trend kids are participating in

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a social media fad called “chroming” that a doctor in Pittsburgh wants parents to know about.

The new “huffing” called “chroming” is a dangerous reemerging practice on the rise among the youth. “Chroming” involves using items you probably have in your home right now, and it’s hurting kids.

“That describes kids huffing any available hydrocarbon they can get their hands on,” said Dr. Anthony Pizon, chief of medical toxicology at UPMC and emergency medicine professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

We’re talking everything from permanent markers, paint thinners, and metallic paint to aerosol deodorant, compressed air dusters, and hairspray.

“Children are getting a high. And the symptoms typically are what you would see with, say, alcohol intoxication. The children are inebriated, staggered gait, sedation,” Pizon said.

He said this practice of inhaling fumes from common household items has been around for decades, but new research suggests trending social media videos could be why it’s coming back.

“A lot of kids are unfortunately exposing themselves to it largely due to its appeal on TikTok,” Pizon said.

He said short and long-term “chroming” can pose serious risks.

“Sometimes people will take this to extremes and put the compound in a bag and put their bag over their head, and they can obviously suffocate to death. Some of the compounds that they inhale can cause cardiac arrest, which would be most severe. And then there’s lots of other side effects that you can see from this. You can see kidney damage, electrolyte disturbances, seizures, lung injury, muscle weakness,” said Pizon.

“It’s not a super common thing that relates or leads to hospital admission. But we definitely see children and adults who are using these substances on a regular basis,” he added.

Pizon said the term “chroming” is due to people getting metallic color on their hands and their face after inhaling metallic paints on a rag, for example.

He said “chroming” and inhaling “whippits,” aka nitrous oxide, go hand in hand because the products are legal and easy to get.

While videos of these two dangerous trends have gone around on social media platforms like TikTok, if you search for “chroming,” “whippits” or “whiptok” on TikTok, it directs you to substance use resources and helplines.

Pizon said his advice to parents is to be nosey.

“You just have to be that interested what your children are doing, and aware of what they may have access to in their room. Noticing these drained compounds may be under their bed. And if parents have these products at home, there’s a long list of products that can be used to dispose of them when no longer needed,” he said.

Experts say to be on the lookout for frequent nosebleeds or sores in or around the mouth or nose, as well as worsening school performance or decreased interest in activities.

