Parking fees on land near Luke Bryan farm tour will be donated, owner says

By Kelly Sasso

SMITHTON, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Luke Bryan’s farm tour proved not only good for country music fans in western Pennsylvania. It also will help people on the other side of the world.

If you parked in a certain lot, you may not know it but your parking fee is going to help that cause. One local landowner turned the concert into a mission.

“Everyone was well-behaved, and they were appreciative that we were able to provide a place for them to park,” said Adam Skokut, of A-Affordable Sanitation.

Skokut owns land near the concert venue in Smithton, Westmoreland County, and offered it for parking during the event Saturday.

“We charge $60 all day, $120 for motor homes and campers,” he said.

With about 1,200 vehicles parking on his land, Skokut raised in the ballpark of $16,000. But he won’t see a penny of that.

“I actually tell people I live like a king,” he said. “I have free gas, I have free spring water and I have my own septic cleaning business, so I want to give back to people who really need it.”

Skokut is giving the money he raised to Relevant Expeditions, an organization he supports that helps people in Cambodia drill water wells.

“They have so much water then, the kids like to play in it. And the adults are so appreciative. They don’t even know me, and they want to hug me and get their picture taken with me. It’s really fulfilling,” he said.

Skokut has visited Cambodia and describes some areas as “rough.”

“People live with chickens underneath their little huts that they live in. I’ve seen kids living in garbage dumps, and we just live pretty good here in America,” he said.

Skokut is grateful to Bryan and the concertgoers for the opportunity to do something good.

“I feel it’s what I’m supposed to do, being that I know so much about the people who really need it, and I just want to help them,” he said.

