Two men sentenced for stealing and selling over 100 firearms

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Two Kansas City, Mo., men were sentenced in federal court for their roles in stealing more than 100 firearms from vehicles in the Westport entertainment district and other areas.

Rayquan Duane Pettaway, 25, received 11 years and eight months, while Roy Rushing, 27, was sentenced to nine years and two months.

Both sentences are to be served consecutively to their other convictions.

Both men pleaded guilty to charges related to the thefts and possession of stolen firearms, which were later sold on social media.

Pettaway admitted to participating in the break-ins and was caught with two stolen handguns at the time of his arrest in July 2021.

Rushing was found with multiple stolen firearms at his home after a search warrant was executed.

Pettaway and Rushing must also pay $1,500 in restitution.

Other co-defendants have also received sentences, with the final defendant, Treyon Bloodsoe, scheduled for sentencing soon.

