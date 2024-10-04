Patients at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor enjoy “Barbie” themed party

By Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WWJ) — Mattel is celebrating the launch of its new Barbie by partnering with the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The new Barbie is an art therapist, the first doll with a mental health profession.

The event on Thursday was hosted by Mott’s art therapy team in the Jones Family Center.

“We’ve been planning this for a long time since the Art Therapy Barbie came out,” said art therapist Kathleen Richards-Peal. “And we’re just excited to see the turnout. We really feel like celebrations are a part of life and we need to find opportunities to celebrate and party together.”

Days and nights in the hospital can be long, and parents said this is a welcome break from the routine.

“(It’s) a little break away from everything,” said parent Sascha Zurek. “It gets your mind off it. It brings joy to seeing smiles put back on their faces. It’s exciting to interact with other kids because if you’re in your room all day, you kind of miss out on the interactions.”

“It’s just nice to get out of upstairs out of her room or just mingle with other people and other parents that have sick children like mine,” said parent Erica Cannon.

From Barbie bingo to a photo booth, a therapy dog, and real-life princesses, staff pulled out all the stops for the pink-themed day.

Each child got to take home a brand-new Barbie, courtesy of Mattel Children’s Foundation.

“I got a new Barbie,” said patient Emilia Pigeon. “This is the newest Barbie in the whole entire world.”

Emilia has been in the hospital on and off for months, receiving treatment.

“Every single day, she has woken up and counted down how many days it was to the Barbie party,” said Emilia’s mother, Danielle Pigeon.

Pigeon said Thursday is also a milestone for her 6-year-old daughter, who finished her immunotherapy phase of treatment.

“Tomorrow’s (Friday) my last day at the hospital,” Emilia said with excitement.

