6 people arrested in ‘flash-mob’ style robbery in Canoga Park

By Rebekah Ludman

October 07, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a flash-mob style robbery at the Westfield Topanga Mall on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A total of 12 suspects ran in and stole more than $90,000 worth of merchandise from two retail stores in the mall, in the 21700 block of Victory Boulevard, around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

“The suspects, who were wearing masks and hoodies, overwhelmed the security and knocked over numerous display shelves,” LAPD said in a press release.

The LAPD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force identified the suspects and vehicles they believe were connected to the crime. LAPD Southwest area officers were able to locate and detain a vehicle with five occupants around 9:40 p.m. on Friday. All five occupants are alleged to be involved with the smash-and-grab.

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested and booked on robbery charges. They’ve been identified as:

— Joshua Jones, 22, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $1,085,000;

— Amaya McDonald, 19, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000, and

— Justin Jones, 18, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000.

The identities of the two juvenile suspects were withheld.

Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department located and detained a vehicle that had a female driver about two hours later. According to the press release, officers found allegedly stolen items in the second vehicle.

HBPD officers arrested the driver for felony possession of stolen property. The driver was identified as Rajene Robinson, 26, of Los Angeles. She was being held without bail.

The case remained under investigation as of Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section, Detectives at 818-374-9437 or ORC@lapd.online, and 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

