Alhambra unveils new vending library machine

By Rebekah Ludman

Click here for updates on this story

10/15/2024 (LAPost.com) — A vending library machine that will provide access to more than 200 books for checkout is available at Emery Park in Alhambra beginning Tuesday.

City officials unveiled the vending library on Monday and it is expected to be open 24 hours a day. They said the vending library machine will feature a wide variety of books in multiple languages that will cater to all ages. Officials are ensuring that anybody will be able to find a book they’ll enjoy.

“It is especially beneficial for residents on the west side of Alhambra who may not always have the time to visit the main library,” according to a statement from the city.

The new vending library also includes lockers to securely store any book holds and other requested items for easy pick-up for residents.

“This is a wonderful step forward in ensuring our community has access to educational and recreational resources, no matter their schedules,” Alhambra Councilwoman Adele Andrade-Stadler said in a statement. “By providing these 24/7 services at Emery Park, we’re helping families connect, learn and grow together.”

“It’s truly an investment in our community’s future,” Andrade-Stadler continued.

According to city officials, the vending machine was made possible through funding from the 2022-2023 California State Budget and it was championed by Assemblyman Mike Fong as a community project.

The city of Alhambra has also introduced another vending machine called “A Locker of Things,” which will offer family-friendly games like Spoons, UNO, Candy Land, and more. These games will be available for checkout to either play at the park or take home.

The city of Alhambra is encouraging residents to take advantage of these new resources. For more information on how to access the Locker of Things and Vending Library, people can visit alhambralibrary.org or contact the Alhambra Library.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Rebekah Ludmanrebekah@lapost.com8182845620