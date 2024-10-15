Teen dies after being run over by wagon pulled by tractor at haunted hayride in Minnesota

By David Schuman, WCCO Staff

ST. AUGUSTA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy is dead after being run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor at a haunted hayride.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday night south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta at the Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride, located at 4108 200th St.

Authorities say they received a report that a boy had been run over just after 7:30 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander “Xander” Mick, who was from Rice, died at the scene.

“Xander was an amazingly unique child who loved Jesus with all his heart,” Teri Mick, Xander Mick’s mom, said. “He was full of life, a junior black belt in taekwondo, played drums for the worship team, he was in band, sang in choir, in robotics and soccer and almost was an Eagle Scout.”

She wrote on Facebook, “Hold your babies tight. I would do anything to hold my baby again.”

Many of the comments on Facebook from those who knew Mick best expressed how sweet he was and what a positive attitude and great smile he had.

WCCO wasn’t immediately able to reach the organizer of the hayride, leaving multiple messages.

A vendor was on-site Monday breaking down her booth. She did not know if the hayride would be opening again.

The incident is under investigation.

