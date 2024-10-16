Man with special needs beaten up by kids in Massachusetts, furious mother tells police

By Penny Kmitt

DANVERS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A mother is furious and wants someone held accountable after she says her son with special needs was attacked by a group of kids in Massachusetts.

“I was scared to death” Chris Anderson is an adult who lives with his parents in Danvers. They said he went to the Holten Richmond Middle School near Plains Park Saturday afternoon and was beaten up. Danvers Police brought him to Beverly Hospital where he was evaluated and released.

“I was scared to death of them, those kids,” Chris told the Danvers Select Board meeting Tuesday night. “It just breaks my heart every day.”

Anderson’s mother said the kids have taunted them in the past and she said it needs to stop.

“Damn near kill my son” “I am sick to death of it and then when they go and damn near kill my son who wouldn’t hurt a flea. I have had it right up to here and I want something done about them,” Antoinette Anderson told the board.

“I can’t sleep at night time,” Chris Anderson said. “It’s hard, and can you guys do more for me, please?”

Police have not made any arrests at this point in the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information to call them.

“We are well aware that there are many questions surrounding an incident that occurred over the weekend at HRMS/Plains Park,” Danvers Police said on their Facebook page.

“Please know that our department is taking this incident very seriously and that we are actively investigating to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable. Please also know that we are not always at liberty to share the details of ongoing investigations with the public, especially those that involve juveniles. We recognize that as a community, this can be frustrating, but we assure you that it is no reflection of our department and officers’ dedication to thoroughly investigating this and every incident.”

