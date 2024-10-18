12-year-old Utah golfer hits hole-in-one at Junior PGA Championship

By Averie Klonowski

Click here for updates on this story

HIGHLAND, Utah (KSTU) — Emery Johnson, a 12- year-old plays on the PGA Junior League team for Thanksgiving point out of Lehi.

“Something that keeps me motivated is like all that hard work has paid off and so I just wanna keep practicing and keep getting better,” said Emery Johnson.

Emery’s dad, Nathan shared he’s loved the game since the very beginning. “Three years old he’s been hitting golf balls around and then he started playing tournaments when he was six,” said Nathan.

Recently, Emery and his team headed to Texas for the 2024 national car rental PGA jr. League championships.

“The wind was into us a lot and the pin was pretty hard cause it was like the front if you land it short just roll off and then the back there’s a bunker so I clogged up a little with the wind and like I know I hit it perfect,” said Emery.

It was a flawless hit on the fifth hole. “And it was like drawing perfectly and then I heard it hit the flag, but I couldn’t really see it from my angle, ’cause it was like up on a tear,” said Emery.

“You know when he hit the ball and it was hard to tell that it actually went in so there was a there’s a few 5-10 seconds there where we didn’t weren’t quite sure and then it was just you know pure excitement really and just proud of him,” said Nathan.

Just like that it was Emery’s first hole-in-one. “My coaches were giving me high-fives, and all my teammates came from other tee boxes and it was a super fun experience,” said Emery.

“But it was it was special day was with his team and they were a lot of them were there to experience it and his coaches and I think that’s what made it really fun. It’s just the reaction of everybody in the excitement,” said Nathan.

In pure disbelief over the play. “That went in because I thought it like bounce off the flag because it just feels straight in, it was so cool,” said Emery.

His team, peers, and family back home were beyond excited for his unforgettable moment. “Couldn’t believe it they were watching it live on tv and so yeah everybody was extremely proud,” said Nathan.

Emery is always working on his game. Encouraging other young athletes to work toward their dreams.

“Just never give up and if something doesn’t go right just keep on fighting,” said Emery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.