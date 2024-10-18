Video contradicts Trump claim on SJSU volleyball play, as former president vows to ban transgender athletes

By Sarah McGrew

SAN JOSE, California (KCRA) — As the San Jose State women’s volleyball team prepares for their game at New Mexico on Thursday, it now has the attention of former President Donald Trump.

Back in September, Spartans co-captain Brooke Slusser joined a lawsuit against the NCAA challenging its transgender eligibility policy. In joining the lawsuit, she outed a teammate as transgender.

Trump said in a Fox News segment on Wednesday that he wants to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

He referenced a play from a game last week in which an SJSU player spiked the ball and was met with a dig from a San Diego State player.

“I saw the slam. It was a slam. I never saw a ball hit so hard, hit the girl on the head,” Trump said.

The SDSU player got back to her feet and continued the play.

The university issued a statement disputing Trump’s claims.

“This did not happen,” a spokesperson for the university said. “The ball hit her shoulder. She was uninjured and did not miss a play.”

KCRA was at that game and has video of the play, which shows the ball hitting the SDSU player’s arm, her quickly getting back up to her feet and continuing the play.

Hearst TV is not naming the SJSU player named in the lawsuit because she has not commented on it or any of the attention that has come with it.

San Jose State said in a statement, “We condemn any targeted campaign against any of our students, and we will continue to live the values outlined in the California State University Non-Discrimination policy. Our athletes all comply with NCAA and Mountain West Conference policies and they are eligible to play under the rules of those organizations.”

The NCAA’s transgender eligibility policy aligns with USA Volleyball’s policy and requires athletes to be on testosterone suppressants for at least one year before competing. It also requires that athletes test within the normal female levels for testosterone.

Four schools, including three in the Mountain West Conference, have forfeited their matches against SJSU. None of the schools have said why they forfeited, but Republican lawmakers have applauded the teams for not wanting to play against a transgender athlete.

Earlier this week, the University of Nevada’s women’s volleyball team said it would join other schools and forfeit its match against the Spartans. However, the school said later that day that the team would not forfeit.

The Spartans face the Lobos in New Mexico on Thursday night. New Mexico has said it will play the game. After that, the Spartans travel to Air Force. The team would return home to play against Utah State on Oct. 23, but the Wolfpack is one of the teams that has forfeited its match.

The Spartans’ next home game is scheduled for Oct. 31 against Air Force.

