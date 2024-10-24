New program helping inmates in Indiana earn high school diplomas

By Daisy Kershaw

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana (WLWT) — Offering inmates a new beginning at the Dearborn County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is teaming up with a local community college to offer courses inside the jail.

The program was introduced here back in January.

Inmates who didn’t complete high school now have a second chance to get that diploma.

“If I can do it, anybody can, it’s never too late,” said David Roberson.

Roberson is currently serving time and has been in and out of jail over the years.

In March, a new opportunity set him on a different course, fulfilling his goal of completing his high school education.

“We are changing lives here. You know, this really means something to something to these students,” says Katie Walton, educational director at River Valley Resources.

Last week, Roberson became the first male inmate at the Dearborn County Jail to graduate with his diploma.

“It’s just going to give me better opportunities to be able to go further in life,” said Roberson.

More than a dozen inmates are currently enrolled.

It’s all thanks to this partnership with River Valley Resources and Ivy Tech Community College.

“We’re focused on helping these folks reenter,” said Sheriff Shane McHenry. “Helping them get the tools so they can succeed.”

Now, when Roberson completes his sentence, he’ll be able to pursue his dream of becoming a barber.

He says it’s his way of helping make people’s lives better.

“When I’m done, I know that they feel better about themselves,” said Roberson.

There are ways for the community to support this program.

They can make a donation and can also sponsor an inmate’s education.

The program is available at several jails across Indiana.

