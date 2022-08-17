Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic stunt double jailed for attack on girlfriend

By Jack Guy, CNN

A UK court has sentenced Queen Elizabeth II‘s stunt double to 18 months in prison after he threw his girlfriend down a staircase and shattered her shoulder.

Gary Connery was convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, a spokesman for the court told CNN on Wednesday.

In addition to a prison sentence for the attack, which took place in October 2020, the judge also imposed a restraining order, the spokesman said.

“It is abundantly clear that you have shown absolutely no remorse for what happened and accept no fault on your behalf,” Judge Nigel Daly told 53-year-old Connery, according to the PA Media news agency.

At the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics, Connery stood in for the British monarch in a skit in which the Queen met James Bond, played by Daniel Craig, before they both appeared to get into a helicopter to fly to the Olympic stadium.

Viewers then saw what appeared to be the Queen and Bond, but were in fact Connery and a fellow stuntman, parachute into the stadium.

