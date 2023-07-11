CN Tower Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s some background information about the CN Tower, or Canada’s National Tower.

Standing 1,815 feet (553.33m), it is the tallest freestanding structure in the Western Hemisphere. The CN Tower is located on Front Street in Toronto’s entertainment district. It attracts more than 2 million visitors each year.

Other Facts

Rogers Centre, home of the baseball team the Toronto Blue Jays, is located next to the tower.

The highest observation deck, the SkyPod stands 1,465 feet (447m). On a clear day, visitors can see Niagara Falls from the Sky Pod.

The Glass Floor level is 1,122 feet (342m) off the ground.

The antenna is 335 feet (102m) tall and it carries radio, television and cellular telephone signals.

The tower has a rotating eatery called the 360 Restaurant.

Visitors must pass through metal detectors and all bags are subject to inspection.

It is a BOMA BEST Certified Gold Building.

Timeline

February 6, 1973 – Canadian National Railways begins construction on the tower.

– One of the reasons it is built is to eliminate the problem of poor television signals in the area.

– Construction takes approximately 40 months

– The completed structure weighs 130,000 tons and costs $63 million (Canadian dollars) to build.

June 26, 1976 – The tower opens to the public.

October 1, 1976 – The tower’s official grand opening ceremony takes place.

June 26, 1994 – The Glass Floor opens.

1995 – The tower is named one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

August 1, 2011 – EdgeWalk opens on the roof of the tower’s restaurant. The EdgeWalk is a circular outdoor ledge 1,168 feet (356m) above the ground. Visitors walk around while attached to an overhead safety rail.

August 2015 – A wheelchair-accessible version of the EdgeWalk debuts.

June 2017 – The LookOut Level, a viewing platform with floor-to-ceiling window walls and a glass floor, is unveiled. The LookOut level is located 1,136 feet (346 meters) above the ground.

June 2018 – A renovation project is completed on the LookOut Level, with the opening of a new eatery called the Bistro. The platform is designed to be more accessible to those with disabilities.

