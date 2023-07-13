Skip to Content
CNN - World

Chopped fingertip was mailed to French president’s official residence, says Paris prosecutor

<i>Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images/FILE</i><br/>A picture taken in Paris on January 26
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images/FILE
A picture taken in Paris on January 26
By
Published 2:27 PM

By Oliver Briscoe, CNN

(CNN) — A police investigation has been launched after a chopped finger was sent to the official residence of the French president, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The package delivered to the Elysee palace contained “a piece of a finger, a fingertip it seems,” the prosecutor’s office told CNN on Thursday.

Police opened a case for a “threat of a crime or offense against an elected official” as of Monday, it also said.

The fingertip is believed to belong to the sender, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

The Elysee is the official home in Paris of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has held office since 2017.

In the past year, Macron’s government has struggled to ease public anger over a controversial pension reform plan, and then following the police killing of a teenager in the outskirts of Paris.

CNN has reached out to the Elysee for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content