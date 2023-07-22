Skip to Content
Hot water pipe bursts in Moscow shopping center, killing four

<i>Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</i><br/>Four people died and dozens were injured after a hot water pipe burst in a shopping center in Moscow
By Uliana Pavlova and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Four people died and dozens were injured after a hot water pipe burst in a shopping center in Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The water pipe burst with “boiling water” in the Vremena Goda shopping center in Russia’s capital.

“The death toll from a burst pipe at the Vremena Goda shopping center on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow has risen to four, the medical services told us,” TASS reported.

Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin called it a tragedy.

“Condolences to family and friends. Rescuers continue to work.”

