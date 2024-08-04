Ukraine confirms F-16s have arrived in country as Zelensky heralds ‘new chapter’ in fight against Russia



By Radina Gigova, CNN

(CNN) — The arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine marks “a new chapter” for the country’s Air Force, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday as he confirmed for the first time that the combat aircraft are in the country.

Ukraine has been urging allies to transfer the coveted jets since the start of the war to protect its skies against Russian missiles. Russia maintains air superiority over Ukraine and the F-16s offer a significant improvement in Kyiv’s weaponry. The F-16s can provide air cover for troops, attack ground targets, take on enemy planes and intercept missiles.

“We held hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our aviation and air defense,” Zelensky said, speaking at an airbase outside Kyiv.

“We often heard the answer that it was impossible,” he said. “Now it is a reality. F-16s are in Ukraine. I am proud of all our men who are mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our country.”

Zelensky said he is grateful to partners, and especially to the first countries that accepted Kyiv’s request for the aircraft. “I thank Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States. And to all our partners – we appreciate your support,” he said.

“Now is a new chapter in the Ukrainian Air Force. We have done a lot to ensure that the Ukrainian Air Force switches to a new standard of aviation – Western combat aircraft,” he said.

Zelensky said he can’t comment on specific combat missions or how many F-16s are already in Ukraine, but said, “So far, the number that is available in Ukraine and the number of pilots who have already been trained is not enough.”

Nonetheless, “these jets are in our sky. It’s good that they arrived and we can use them. At least for today I can tell you openly that we can use them,” he said.

More F-16 jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine and “many of our men are currently studying and training,” Zelensky said. “I very much believe that the partners will find an opportunity to expand the training platform for our pilots and engineers. This is very important for us,” he added.

The US committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in August last year, after months of lobbying by Kyiv.

