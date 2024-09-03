Dozens killed in Russian strike on military educational facility in central Ukraine



CNN

By Ivana Kottasová and Kosta Gak, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian strike against a military educational facility in Poltava, central Ukraine, has killed 41 people and injured more than 180 others, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

The incident is one of the deadliest single attacks on Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelensky said that according to preliminary information, two ballistic missiles hit the facility and a nearby hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the time between the air raid alarm and the strike was “so short” that it caught people as they were trying to get into the bomb shelter.

Moscow has not commented on the attack, but a well-known Russian military blogger Vladimir Rogov reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia struck a military school in Poltava.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a statement that emergency services have already contained a fire on the scene and pulled more than 10 people out of the rubble. They are now clearing the debris, he added.

Klymenko said the strike damaged a number of buildings in the area. Windows were smashed and the facades of high-rise residential blocks were impacted by shock waves from the attack, he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.