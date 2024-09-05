Police kill armed man near Israeli consulate in Munich
By Stephanie Halasz, CNN
(CNN) — Police shot dead a man who was apparently carrying a weapon near the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, officers said.
The shots were fired on Karolinenplatz in the center of the city, where a large police operation is underway. There is no indication as yet that others are involved, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
