Police kill armed man near Israeli consulate in Munich

Published 3:35 AM

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — Police shot dead a man who was apparently carrying a weapon near the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, officers said.

The shots were fired on Karolinenplatz in the center of the city, where a large police operation is underway. There is no indication as yet that others are involved, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

