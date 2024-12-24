Russia sentences US citizen to 15 years in prison on espionage charges

By Catherine Nicholls and Darya Tarasova, CNN

(CNN) — A Moscow court has on Tuesday sentenced a US citizen to 15 years in prison on espionage charges, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Gene Spector, who was born in Russia but later moved to the United States and received citizenship, had previously been sentenced to four years in prison in Russia for acting as an intermediary in a bribe, Russian state media said.

