Skip to Content
CNN - World

Russia sentences US citizen to 15 years in prison on espionage charges

By
New
Published 2:10 AM

By Catherine Nicholls and Darya Tarasova, CNN

(CNN) — A Moscow court has on Tuesday sentenced a US citizen to 15 years in prison on espionage charges, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Gene Spector, who was born in Russia but later moved to the United States and received citizenship, had previously been sentenced to four years in prison in Russia for acting as an intermediary in a bribe, Russian state media said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content