

Moab Republic // Shutterstock

2024 elections: 11 Republicans and 1 Democrat lose primary re-election bids so far

Voting booths at polling station during American elections

So far this year, 12 state legislative incumbents — one Democrat and 11 Republicans — have lost to primary challengers.

Ballotpedia found that across the four states that have held primaries, 2.6% of incumbents running for re-election have lost, which is less than at this point in 2022 (3.6%).



Ballotpedia

One day, four states and 12 incumbents off the ballot

Chart showing number of incumbents defeated in state legislative primaries

These totals include data from elections in both legislative chambers in Arkansas, California, North Carolina, and Texas, all held on March 5, 2024.

In Arkansas and California, no incumbents lost.

In North Carolina, one Democrat and two Republicans lost.

In Texas, nine Republican incumbents lost and eight advanced to primary runoffs.

These figures are as of March 9, and include 23 uncalled primaries featuring incumbents: 20 Democratic and three Republican.

Republican incumbents have lost at a higher rate than Democrats. Of the 279 Republican incumbents who filed for re-election, 11 (3.9%) have lost to primary challengers. For Democrats, one of the 188 who filed for re-election (0.5%) have lost.



Ballotpedia

The breakdown from Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas

table showing incumbents defeated in state legislative primaries

Of the four states that have held primaries so far this year, one has a Democratic trifecta, two have Republican trifectas, and one has a divided government.

This story was produced by Ballotpedia and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.