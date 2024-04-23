

Companies donating the most money to Donald Trump

As former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial kicked off in Manhattan in mid-April, he’s keeping one eye on the campaign trail as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The latest polling shows a close race so far, with Trump eking out a slight advantage over President Joe Biden. But at least one area where the Biden campaign has the advantage is the amount of cash on hand: Since January 2023, Biden has raised $158.5 million to Trump’s $95.6 million, according to the latest Federal Election Commission data.

Though he failed to get support from traditional Republican megadonors, who had largely been supporting former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the primaries, Trump’s support largely comes from supporters donating smaller—yet more frequent—amounts. He’s also done well in industries that benefited from his presidential policies, including the financial sector.

Stacker examined data compiled and analyzed by OpenSecrets to see which companies are donating the most money to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign or any PACs working on his behalf so far during the 2024 election cycle.

Campaign finance laws prohibit companies from donating directly to campaigns, so totals represent donations from the business’s political action committees, owners, employees, and their families. Companies are ranked by the share of donations made during the 2024 election cycle that went to Trump. When that information was not available, the total dollar amounts were used. The data is accurate as of March 2024.

Marquee names include New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald. McMahon Ventures, a consulting firm owned by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and his wife Linda, who held a cabinet position in the Trump administration, have been the biggest donors to the campaign.

But the list also includes some surprises, including a Wisconsin steel and transportation conglomerate, a Texas-based bank, and at least two oil and gas companies. Read on to see which other companies and their employees are backing Trump this election cycle.



#22. Excel Communications

Donated to Trump: $250,000 (Total donations not available)



#21. Churchill Business Consultants

Donated to Trump: $500,000 (Total donations not available)



#20. Westminster Management

Donated to Trump: $1,000,000 (Total donations not available)



#19. New York Jets/Johnson Co.

Donated to Trump: $1,000,000 (Total donations not available)



#18. America First

Donated to Trump: $1,003,600 (Total donations not available)



#17. GH Palmer Associates

Donated to Trump: $2,006,600 (Total donations not available)



#16. Fox, Paine & Co.

Donated to Trump: $491,700 (19.1% of all donations)



#15. Cantor Fitzgerald

Donated to Trump: $1,000,000 (35.1% of all donations)



#14. Woodforest Financial Group

Donated to Trump: $250,000 (37.1% of all donations)



#13. Mt. Vernon Investments

Donated to Trump: $268,480 (41.2% of all donations)



#12. Advance Financial

Donated to Trump: $1,000,000 (54.4% of all donations)



#11. DSB Technologies

Donated to Trump: $250,000 (66.7% of all donations)



#10. Ascent Residential

Donated to Trump: $256,600 (68.1% of all donations)



#9. Key Square Group

Donated to Trump: $506,600 (76.3% of all donations)



#8. Next Generation Films

Donated to Trump: $999,000 (79.1% of all donations)



#7. Pate Holdings

Donated to Trump: $356,600 (88.1% of all donations)



#6. Geosouthern Energy

Donated to Trump: $1,000,000 (88.8% of all donations)



#5. Witkoff Group

Donated to Trump: $253,300 (89.5% of all donations)



#4. CrownQuest Operating

Donated to Trump: $5,000,000 (90.1% of all donations)



#3. M&M Industries

Donated to Trump: $458,949 (90.3% of all donations)



#2. Hendricks Holding Co.

Donated to Trump: $5,000,225 (93.5% of all donations)



#1. McMahon Ventures

Donated to Trump: $5,250,000 (97.5% of all donations)

