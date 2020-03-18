Teachers union files complaint after state sets plan to send educators back to school next week
Hawaii (KITV) — Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto plans to address a recent complaint from the Hawaii State Teacher’s Association (HSTA).
The complaint goes against Governor Ige’s plan to send educators back to school next Monday.
They claim it violates two sections in its contract with the state by forcing them to work in “unsafe or hazardous conditions,” and to remain at school when students aren’t there because of a health and safety emergency.
