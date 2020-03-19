Gov. Lamont to order all salons, barber shops to close
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — State leaders are now telling all salons, and other businesses that provide similar services, to close in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
A letter was sent out this week saying barbers, hairdressers, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians, and massage therapists should shut down indefinitely.
Initially, it wasn’t an order but guidance.
That changed on Thursday when Gov. Ned Lamont said he’d sign an executive order directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons.
Some local health districts have already asked salons in their towns to close, like the Bristol Burlington Health District.
Other executive orders Lamont has issued are:
All schools closed for two weeks
Waiver of 180-day school year
Flexibility of graduation requirements
Flexibility of educator prep programs
Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
Limits on nursing home visits
Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
Modification of police academy attendance requirements
Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
Municipal budget deadline extension
Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
Remote conduct of DMV operations
Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
