MGM Resorts pledges $1 million for Employee Emergency Fund

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — MGM Resorts International on Monday announced a $1 million crisis and disaster relief pledge into an employee emergency fund.

In addition, MGM Resorts says it has donated the equivalent of 400,000 meals across the United States.

MGM Resorts’ Emergency Relief Fund provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies, the company said in a news release.

The company’s $1 million pledge will provide expanded coverage for the fund to assist those impacted by the coronavirus, including: full-time employees, on-call employees and those facing layoff, separation or furlough.

As part of its company-wide food donations, MGM Resorts says it has donated 301,000 pounds of food to Three Square Food Bank, providing 251,000 meals to those in need.

Nonperishable food has been donated from multiple MGM Resorts’ properties across the Strip, the company said, along with bags for the distribution of food and meals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.