Phoenix man dies, wife in critical condition after self-medicating to treat coronavirus

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Banner Health officials are warning the general public after a man died and his wife was hospitalized in critical condition from self-medicating to treat coronavirus.

According to a press release from Banner Health, the product that the couple used was chloroquine, which is a malaria medication that they recommend to not be ingested or used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The man and his wife, both in their 60s, became sick within 30 minutes of ingesting chloroquine phosophate, and experienced immediate effects requiring hospitalization. Chloroquine phosphate, is an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks.

“Given the uncertainty around COVID-19, we understand that people are trying to find new ways to prevent or treat this virus, but self-medicating is not the way to do so. The last thing that we want right now is to inundate our emergency departments with patients who believe they found a vague and risky solution that could potentially jeopardize their health,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director.

The name of the man who died has not been released. The condition of his wife who is currently in the hospital is unknown.

