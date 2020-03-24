Jefferson Parish issues proclamation of additional measures for state of emergency

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON, LA (WGNO) — On Monday, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng issued a Proclamation of Additional Measures for State of Emergency in order to timely and effectively meet the needs of the Jefferson Parish community and Jefferson Parish employees during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of the Proclamation, the following Parish buildings shall be closed to the public:

Parish departments located within these building remain open. Those needing to transact business with a department or government agency located within a facility closed to the public should do so remotely by telephone, email or online.

According to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “Everything we are doing right now is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is our mission to ‘flatten the curve’ so that our health care systems can keep up. We are committed to doing all we can to make sure our residents and employees stay healthy and safe during this time. ”

Citizens looking for information about COVID-19 can dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available. Jefferson Parish residents can also text JPALERT to 888-777 for real-time local updates. For updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus situation, visit LDH.louisiana.gov/Coronavirus. Additional resources are also available from the CDC at coronavirus.gov.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.