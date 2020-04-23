Nurse speaks out after facing protestors who want the state reopened

Regional News

Forsyth County (WGHP) — It’s no secret healthcare workers are on the frontline of COVID-19.

That’s why one Kernersville nurse says she faced the frontline of another battle: protestors who want the state reopened.

Amber Brown has worked in oncology for over five years. She drove to Raleigh dressed in protective gear to silently counter-protest those who want the state to be reopened and to give a voice to her patients.

Brown was one of seven healthcare professionals peacefully protesting against those calling to reopen North Carolina earlier this week.

“Just the thought that people were ready to reopen frightened me,” Brown said.

Some businesses here in the Triad have already started taking appointments, eager to open for business.

“I think it’s selfish. I really, really do,” Brown said.

She says the disregard for those who are immune compromised makes her heart ache.

“They feel like they can earmark these vulnerable populations to die so they can get their nails done,” Brown said.

During this week’s rally, Brown showed up and wrote in big letters across her scrubs ‘Rally Together and Die Alone.’ It was her warning to protestors.

“With all the restriction with COVID-19, people aren’t allowed in the hospital,” Brown said.

That means no visitors for COVID-19 patients, cancer patients or anyone.

“Any patient is by themselves. So if you end up in a hospital intubated, dying, you’re by yourself. It’s a nurse that’s beside you,” Brown said.

She says helping people is in her nature, and that’s why she traveled to Raleigh.

“We stand up for the people who can’t stand up for themselves. We speak for the people who can’t speak for themselves,” Brown said.

FOX8 asked her if she was ever worried she was putting herself at risk in Raleigh, and she said she’s worked around patients with communicable diseases for years and felt confident in her protective gear.

