Father-daughter duo studying nursing

Greensboro (WGHP) — Les Nichols made a career change a few years ago, which unexpectedly landed him in the classroom with his daughter Sara at UNCG.

“I was like, ‘You’re going to do so well,’” Sara Nichols. “The health field is an extremely demanding field.

“To see her grow into the nurse that she’s becoming is just the icing on the cake to me,” Les said.

It’s an experience Sara couldn’t wait to share with her dad.

“I knew we were going to have to take a class together, so I was excited that I was going to get to sit beside him,” she said.

For the last two years, this father-daughter team has studied together.

“Bouncing ideas off of each other, and I’ll call him into my room and we’ll sit on my bed for like an hour and a half just going through stuff,” Sara said.

Which has been extremely helpful as they continue their education online.

“It’s been interesting having a father and a daughter in our program,” said Crystal Lamb, a staff member at UNCG.

Sara tells FOX8 the COVID-19 pandemic has made their program hard yet rewarding.

Both work at High Point Medical Center, getting hands-on experience with staff and patients who come in contact with the virus.

“It’s making us even more prepared that we can actually come in and be able to really help because it kind of caught everybody off guard,” Sara said.

Their jobs as health care workers have more meaning these days.

“Being able to set yourself aside and go into someone who;s having their darkest moments and medical aside, being able to put a smile on their face means the world to them and us,” Les said.

He and Sara are glad they’re making this kind of difference, side by side.

